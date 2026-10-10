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Montgomery Township police received a call at 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 1; an unidentified person asked officers to check on the people inside a house on Wild Azalea Lane, in the Skillman section of the New Jersey township. Officers went to the door but got no answer so they left.
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By LUKE FUNK|
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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Montgomery Township police received a call at 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 1; an unidentified person asked officers to check on the people inside a house on Wild Azalea Lane, in the Skillman section of the New Jersey township. Officers went to the door but got no answer so they left.
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