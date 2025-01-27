Win for Trump as Colombia Quickly Backs Down in Dispute Over Migrant Deportation

BOGOTA, Colombia — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from America on Sunday, hours after President Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the South American nation.

Long close partners in anti-narcotics efforts, America and Colombia clashed Sunday over the deportation of migrants and imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in a show of what other countries could face if they intervene in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The White House held up the episode as a warning to other nations who might seek to impede his plans.

Earlier, Mr. Trump had ordered visa restrictions, 25 percent tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would be raised to 50 percent in one week, and other retaliatory measures.

Mr. Trump’s threats were sparked by President Gustavo Petro’s decision to reject two Colombia-bound American military aircraft carrying migrants after Mr. Petro accused Mr. Trump of not treating immigrants with dignity during deportation. Mr. Petro also announced a retaliatory 25 percent increase in Colombian tariffs on American goods.

Mr. Trump said the measures were necessary because Mr. Petro’s decision “jeopardized” national security in America by blocking the deportation flights.

“These measures are just the beginning,” Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a late Sunday statement that the “Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay.”

Ms. Leavitt said the tariff orders will be “held in reserve, and not signed.” She said Mr. Trump would maintain visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections of goods from the country, “until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

The Colombian government late Sunday said it considered as “overcome” the episode with the Trump administration and Petro reposted the statement from the White House on X.

“We have overcome the impasse with the United States government,” said Colombia’s foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo. “We will continue to receive Colombians who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions as citizens subject to rights.”

Mr. Murillo added that the South American country’s presidential aircraft is available to facilitate the return of migrants who were to arrive hours earlier on the American military airplanes.