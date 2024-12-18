Wisconsin School Shooter’s Unstable Home Life Revealed

Natalie Rupnow shuffled between living with mother and father as they divorced and remarried each other three times.

The parents who the Wisconsin Christian school shooter blamed and called “scum” in her manifesto had a tumultuous relationship, divorcing and remarrying each other a total of three times, a trauma that kept her from remaining in a stable home, according to a report.

Natalie Rupnow, who killed two people and injuring another six, was in therapy due to an “unsettled childhood” where custody agreements between her mother and father forced her to shuttle between houses as often as every two to three days, according to court documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Rupnow’s parents, Melissa and Jeff, first married in 2011, nearly two years after she was born, and separated for the first time three years later. They had agreed that they would share joint legal custody of their daughter but that she would primarily live with her mother. The pair remarried each other in 2017 and spent another three years as husband and wife before divorcing again in 2020, and the custody arrangement became more of a shared effort.

According to the court documents, their time with Natalie was divided in a more even manner after their second divorce. She would spend two days with her father, two with her mother, and then another three back at her father’s home. The schedule would then reverse for the following week.

A short while later, they got back together and tied the knot with each other for a third time, but it didn’t last long on their last go round. In April 2021, they petitioned for a third divorce from each other. In July 2022, they agreed that young Natalie would live mostly with Mr. Rupnow. Custody papers show that she was enrolled in therapy to help her determine which parent she would spend her weekends with. The court documents also described the pair as having a cordial relationship.

“The parents report a generally positive co-parenting relationship,” the document reads, “and will continue to communicate with one another by text messages and phone conversations.”

Mr. Rupnow appeared to be supportive of his daughter, according to a review of his Facebook account by the Post, highlighting her achievements, such as when she earned a purple belt in karate. In August, he posted a photo of Natalie aiming a gun at a target at the North Bristol Sportsman Club near Madison, where they had become members.

“we have been loving all every second of it,” he wrote in a comment accompanying the photo.

Natalie, who on Monday, walked into a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School with a 9mm pistol and opened fire and killing a teacher and student, harbored ill will towards her parents, calling them “scum” in a six-page manifesto that recently circulated online.

“I’ve grown around people who do not care or give one single care in the world and smoke their lungs out with weed or drink as much as they can like my own father,” she reportedly wrote in the document titled “War Against Humanity,” which was circulated on X.

“My parents are scum, there is nothing that will save them to make me think good of them Ever again.”

In her diatribe, Ms. Rupnow rails against society at large and explains how she obtained weapons and why she planned her violent murder-suicide rampage.

“Nobody knows I’m doing this, I got the weapons by lies manipulation, and my fathers stupidity,” she wrote. “I planned on shooting myself awhile ago but thought maybe its better for evolution rather than just one stupid suicide which hopefully ill reach that point.”

“I’ve planned this myself and nobody else. I act alone. There would have been no way to change what has happened.”