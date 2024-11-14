With Close Election Behind Her, Hochul Revives Plan For Unpopular New Tax on Motorists Entering Manhattan

Ms. Hochul says she is lifting a ‘pause’ placed on the controversial bill days before it took effect in June.

With the election now behind her, New York’s Governor Hochul is reviving a widely unpopular plan to begin taxing motorists driving into Manhattan with a new “congestion charge” that will take effect before President Trump — who has criticized the plan — takes office in January.

Ms. Hochul announced Thursday that she is lifting a “pause” placed on the controversial bill days before it took effect in June, according to WABC-TV. She earlier paused the plan after Democrats expressed concerns that the fees would affect the outcome of crucial battleground seats in Congress.

A New York City councilman, Robert Holden, called Ms. Hochul’s move “brazen.”

“Governor Hochul’s move to pause congestion pricing before the election to help her party win, knowing it’s unpopular, only to reinstate it afterward when her party lost, is a blatant political move and a shameless betrayal of New Yorkers. This brazen arrogance is why trust in government is at an all-time low,” Mr. Holden said. “The congestion scam tax is a direct assault on all New Yorkers, and voters will remember this at election time. She will get voted out in 2026 for this betrayal.”

The revamped plan has lowered tolls to $9 from $15 per vehicle entering Manhattan below 60th Street and is planned to begin on January 5. Discounts are being introduced for low-income drivers making less than $50,000 a year, with a 50 percent discount activated after their tenth toll each month.

“A $9 toll achieves our goals without putting an extra strain on those who can least afford it.” Ms. Hochul said during a press conference Thursday. “No New Yorker should have to pay a penny more than necessary.”

Ms. Hochul said that the new toll would help fund a total of $15 billion in vital transit improvement projects for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The announcement also raised the ire of her counterpart across the Hudson River in New Jersey. Governor Murphy says his state was never consulted about the revamped plan.

“All of us need to listen to the message that voters across America sent last Tuesday, which is that the vast majority of Americans are experiencing severe economic strains and still feeling the effects of inflation,” the Democratic governor said.

“There could not be a worse time to impose a new $9 toll on individuals who are traveling into downtown Manhattan for work, school, or leisure,” he added.

President Trump also has weighed in on the plan, saying that it would cause more harm to the city’s economic recovery.

“I have great respect for the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, and look forward to working with her to Make New York and America Great Again. But I strongly disagree with the decision on the congestion tax,” he said in a recent statement.

“It will be virtually impossible for New York City to come back as long as the congestion tax is in effect. It will hurt workers, families, and businesses, but in particular, anything to do with jobs. It is the most regressive tax known to womankind (man!).”