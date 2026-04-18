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The New York Sun
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With Executive Order, Trump Accelerates Psychedelic Research, Joking: ‘Can I Have Some?’

‘In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans,’ the president says.

Podcaster Joe Rogan laughs as President Trump jokes about trying a psychedelic drug during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office on April 18, 2026.
Podcaster Joe Rogan laughs as President Trump jokes about trying a psychedelic drug during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office on April 18, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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