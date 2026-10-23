Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The museum says the move follows guidance from an international council of museums to ‘uphold the inherent dignity of human remains.’
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A museum at Glasgow says it removed an ancient Egyptian mummy from display because it was unable to obtain consent from the mummified individual or its descendants in what critics say is an example of “woke insanity.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A museum at Glasgow says it removed an ancient Egyptian mummy from display because it was unable to obtain consent from the mummified individual or its descendants in what critics say is an example of “woke insanity.”
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