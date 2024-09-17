Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Infecting Her Neighbor With Covid-19

The victim, who was also battling cancer, succumbed to pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

An Austrian woman has been found guilty of causing her neighbor’s death by transmitting Covid-19, marking her second pandemic-related conviction within a year, local media reported.

A judge sentenced the 54-year-old woman to four months of suspended imprisonment and imposed a fine of $886.75 for grossly negligent homicide, according to an Austrian news agency, APA.

The victim, who was battling cancer, succumbed to pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. A virological report confirmed that the virus DNA from both the deceased and the defendant matched, indicating with “almost 100 percent” certainty that the transmission originated from the 54-year-old woman, an expert testified in court.

“I feel sorry for you personally — I think that something like this has probably happened hundreds of times,” the judge said, APA reported. “But you are unlucky that an expert has determined with almost absolute certainty that it was an infection that came from you.”

Although the judge announced the sentence on Thursday, APA noted that the verdict is not yet final. In accordance with Austrian privacy laws, the names of both the victim and the defendant have not been disclosed.

This case follows the woman’s previous conviction last summer for a Covid-related offense. At that time, APA reported she received a three-month suspended-imprisonment sentence for intentionally endangering people through communicable diseases, but was acquitted of grossly negligent homicide.

During the recent trial, the judge heard testimonies from the deceased’s family, who claimed that the neighbors had interacted in a stairwell on December 21, 2021, a date when the defendant was aware of her Covid-19 diagnosis.

However, the defendant denied the encounter, asserting she was too ill to leave her bed that day and believed she had bronchitis, a condition she said she experiences annually. Contradicting her statement, the woman’s doctor informed police that she had indeed tested positive via a rapid test and had told him she “certainly won’t let herself be locked up” following the result.