Women Are Women and Men Are Men: Trump To Sign Day Executive Order on Gender Ideology

The order will define a ‘woman’ as an ‘adult human female’ and make biological reality the governing principle of federal policies.

President Trump, in an early move to redeem scores of campaign promises, will reportedly sign an executive order today defining “woman” as “adult human female” and removing “gender ideology extremism” from the federal government.

The order, titled ““Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” would end the practice of housing biological males who identify as women in women’s prisons and eliminate the gender neutral “X” option on federal identifications like passports. Citizens would be forced to check either male or female, and the gender must “reflect biological reality and not self-assessed gender identity.”

A copy of the order, shared with the Free Press, states that, “All radical gender ideology guidance, communication, policies, and forms are removed.” The order also seeks to end the practice of “forced recitation of ‘preferred pronouns’ and protects Americans’ First Amendment and statutory rights to recognize the biological and binary nature of sex.” This free speech protection would extend to all federal workplaces and federally funded schools.

“Radical gender ideology has devastated biological truth and women’s safety and opportunity,” President Trump’s order says. “Men and women are equal but have obvious sexual differences.”

This sweeping order is one of the nearly 200 executive orders Trump has said he would sign today after he takes office. It is a reversal of President Biden’s Day One executive order to review all policies on gender identity, which created language rules and policies on gender identity.

Mr. Trump promised on the campaign trail to restore biological reality to the federal government and stop men who identify as women from competing in women’s sports and entering women’s private spaces like bathrooms and prisons. His most effective campaign ad had the tagline, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Missing from the order is any mention of gender-affirming care for minors. Mr. Trump promised on the campaign trail to revoke on day one “Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called gender-affirming care,” and said he would “stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth.”

Polling shows 71 percent of Americans agree with Mr. Trump that puberty blockers, hormones, and gender affirming surgeries should not be given to minors. Several European nations have restricted this care in the last two years.

“This executive order is the first of many,” a senior adviser to Mr. Trump told the Free Press. “I would expect that anything the president said he would do on the trail regarding these issues, he’s going to be fulfilling those promises.”