Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Would-Be Trump Assassin Ranted He Could Have Smuggled Machine Gun Into Washington Hilton: ‘No One Would Have Noticed’

Cole Tomas Allen spends weeks planning the attack, traveling from California by train while armed with guns, knives, and daggers, court papers reveal.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice, April 29, 2026, shows Cole Tomas Allen, left, inside his hotel room, on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Washington, using his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror. An enhanced version of the image is right.
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice, April 29, 2026, shows Cole Tomas Allen, left, inside his hotel room, on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Washington, using his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror. An enhanced version of the image is right. Department of Justice via AP
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp