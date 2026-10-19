Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Our new wine critic spends a week among the Old Dominion’s vineyards, with delights ranging from an elegant Cabernet Franc to a supple Nebbiolo.
Whenever I fall in love with a place, I check out the local real estate listings. What would it be like to live on an estate with sweeping mountain views or in an 1810 home in a quaint small town? Those were just a couple of options I considered during my trip to Virginia wine country last month.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Whenever I fall in love with a place, I check out the local real estate listings. What would it be like to live on an estate with sweeping mountain views or in an 1810 home in a quaint small town? Those were just a couple of options I considered during my trip to Virginia wine country last month.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime