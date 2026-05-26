Iran’s Supreme Leader Mocks Trump’s Pitch for Widening the Abraham Accords, Chanting ‘Death to America and Israel’

‘End of the Great China Gold Rush’
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Several of the region’s countries have urged Mr. Trump to strike a war-ending deal with Tehran no matter the cost, but not one that would include an accord with the Jewish state.
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