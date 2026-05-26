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The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mocks Trump’s Pitch for Widening the Abraham Accords, Chanting ‘Death to America and Israel’

Several of the region’s countries have urged Mr. Trump to strike a war-ending deal with Tehran no matter the cost, but not one that would include an accord with the Jewish state.

A woman is seen carrying an Iranian flag during Eid al-Adha on May 26, 2026, at Qom, Iran. Eid al-Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice —is one of the most sacred holidays in Islam and marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
A woman is seen carrying an Iranian flag during Eid al-Adha on May 26, 2026, at Qom, Iran. Eid al-Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice —is one of the most sacred holidays in Islam and marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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