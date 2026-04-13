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The New York Sun
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A New Era in Hungary

Viktor Orbán is ousted in a Class A landslide for center-right government based on, among other principles, supply-side economics.

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Peter Magyar, at Budapest on April 12, 2026.
The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Peter Magyar, at Budapest on April 12, 2026. AP/Darko Bandic
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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