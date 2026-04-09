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The New York Sun
Foreign

Israel and Lebanon Coordinate Aid Convoy to Christian Villages in Combat Zone

Mayor of a Christian village tells the Sun that only the return of the Lebanese army and the withdrawal of both Israel and Hezbollah can restorestability.

Israel army vehicles move near the border with Lebanon on on April 9, 2026 in Northern Lebanon, Israel.
Israel army vehicles move near the border with Lebanon on on April 9, 2026 in Northern Lebanon, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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