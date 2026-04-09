Israel and Lebanon Coordinate Aid Convoy to Christian Villages in Combat Zone

Emerging Claim That Targeting Civilian Infrastructure Is a War Crime Proves a Bridge Too Far
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Mayor of a Christian village tells the Sun that only the return of the Lebanese army and the withdrawal of both Israel and Hezbollah can restorestability.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
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By LUKE FUNK|