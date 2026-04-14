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A New Era of ‘Pardon Dystopia,’ Driven by Political Brutishness, Fuels Voters’ Cynicism

Grotesque abuse of this presidential power ‘seems inconsistent with the general structure of checks and balances,’ a scholar asserts.

President Ford on September 8, 1974 granting President Nixon 'a full, free and absolute pardon.'
President Ford on September 8, 1974 granting President Nixon 'a full, free and absolute pardon.' AP
GEORGE WILL

GEORGE WILL

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