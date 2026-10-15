Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Political paranoia, TikTok addiction, Shakespeare, and polarized perspective collide in a Texas kitchen.
The opening tableau in Anne Washburn’s new play, “ANON,” will be familiar to many parents: A teenage girl arrives home and immediately storms off to her room, oblivious to her mother’s cheerful inquiry about the school day. You can imagine the daughter signing on to TikTok the moment her door is closed, flipping from post to post, maybe pausing to craft her own video.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The opening tableau in Anne Washburn’s new play, “ANON,” will be familiar to many parents: A teenage girl arrives home and immediately storms off to her room, oblivious to her mother’s cheerful inquiry about the school day. You can imagine the daughter signing on to TikTok the moment her door is closed, flipping from post to post, maybe pausing to craft her own video.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime