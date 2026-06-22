Aggrieved Former Patients Object to Appointment of Canadian Pediatric Society’s New President

Army Veteran Cait Conley Wins Democratic Primary To Take on Vulnerable Congressman Mike Lawler
By MATTHEW RICE|
The founder of a pediatric gender clinic in Ontario, Dr. Natasha Johnson, who now leads the nation’s association of pediatricians, has said that parents’ objections to gender-transition treatment should be ‘deprioritized.’
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By JOSEPH CURL
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By LUKE FUNK|