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The New York Sun
Foreign

Aggrieved Former Patients Object to Appointment of Canadian Pediatric Society’s New President

The founder of a pediatric gender clinic in Ontario, Dr. Natasha Johnson, who now leads the nation’s association of pediatricians, has said that parents’ objections to gender-transition treatment should be ‘deprioritized.’

Faith Groleau detransitioned at age 24 after what she says was a misdiagnosis of gender dysphoria in her teens.
Faith Groleau detransitioned at age 24 after what she says was a misdiagnosis of gender dysphoria in her teens. By Matthieu Zellweger
BENJAMIN RYAN

BENJAMIN RYAN

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