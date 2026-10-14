Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘Alone and scared,’ Jarred Shaw seeks diplomatic intervention before Crohn’s disease takes a severe toll.
Jarred Shaw, a former college basketball standout held in Indonesia since May 2025 on drug charges, is facing a rapidly compounding nightmare. Battling with a severe, potentially life-threatening case of Crohn’s disease, the 36-year-old from Dallas has issued an urgent plea to President Trump, requesting direct diplomatic intervention to secure his return to the United States before his health fails completely.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Jarred Shaw, a former college basketball standout held in Indonesia since May 2025 on drug charges, is facing a rapidly compounding nightmare. Battling with a severe, potentially life-threatening case of Crohn’s disease, the 36-year-old from Dallas has issued an urgent plea to President Trump, requesting direct diplomatic intervention to secure his return to the United States before his health fails completely.
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