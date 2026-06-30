Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Alaska Supreme Court Rules Dan Sullivan Can Run Against Dan Sullivan

Daniel J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher, insists he is not trying to trick people to vote for him instead of the incumbent senator, Daniel S. Sullivan.

Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, left, was facing a challenge from elementary school teacher Dan Sullivan
Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, left, was facing a challenge from elementary school teacher Dan Sullivan Dan Sullivan via Senate website/Dan Sullivan via Facebook
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp