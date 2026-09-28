Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The justice reversed himself despite a claim earlier in the year that he had no conflict of interest.
In a major reversal, Justice Samuel Alito has announced he will not take in oral arguments next week in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, a landmark case over whether state and local governments can sue fossil fuel companies for climate change damages.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
In a major reversal, Justice Samuel Alito has announced he will not take in oral arguments next week in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, a landmark case over whether state and local governments can sue fossil fuel companies for climate change damages.
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