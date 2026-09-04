United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The high court’s decision could have a major impact on dozens of other lawsuits against oil companies in state courts.
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration’s solicitor general to participate in oral arguments in Suncor Energy Inc. v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, a landmark case over whether state and local governments can sue fossil fuel companies for climate change damages.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration’s solicitor general to participate in oral arguments in Suncor Energy Inc. v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, a landmark case over whether state and local governments can sue fossil fuel companies for climate change damages.
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