United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The 30-car Spyder retains the central-seat hypercar’s 11,000-rpm V-8 hybrid powertrain and adds a removable roof, new integrated brakes, and a $2.75 million starting price.
This is a great era for the American supercar. The Corvette ZR1X can beat almost any car on the road, regardless of price; the Mustang GTD is the fastest production Mustang ever; and Hennessey now offers not just some of the most powerful hypercars on the market, but also a cool manual one in the Blackbird. Even the best German cars are American. The best Porsche you can buy is a restomod 911, and the two brands making the best versions are Singer Vehicle Design and Gunther Werks, based at Torrance and Huntington Beach, respectively.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
This is a great era for the American supercar. The Corvette ZR1X can beat almost any car on the road, regardless of price; the Mustang GTD is the fastest production Mustang ever; and Hennessey now offers not just some of the most powerful hypercars on the market, but also a cool manual one in the Blackbird. Even the best German cars are American. The best Porsche you can buy is a restomod 911, and the two brands making the best versions are Singer Vehicle Design and Gunther Werks, based at Torrance and Huntington Beach, respectively.
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