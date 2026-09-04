This is a great era for the American supercar. The Corvette ZR1X can beat almost any car on the road, regardless of price; the Mustang GTD is the fastest production Mustang ever; and Hennessey now offers not just some of the most powerful hypercars on the market, but also a cool manual one in the Blackbird. Even the best German cars are American. The best Porsche you can buy is a restomod 911, and the two brands making the best versions are Singer Vehicle Design and Gunther Werks, based at Torrance and Huntington Beach, respectively.