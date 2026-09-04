United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
OpenAI’s Sam Altman argues that AI water usage is often criticized without context.
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Updated:
As communities raise concerns to Congress about the rising price of water for citizens in towns where data centers are located, operators say the artificial intelligence industry is being wrongly vilified over the amount of water the technological facilities use and whether they pollute.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
As communities raise concerns to Congress about the rising price of water for citizens in towns where data centers are located, operators say the artificial intelligence industry is being wrongly vilified over the amount of water the technological facilities use and whether they pollute.
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