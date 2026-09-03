United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
A generation after the attacks the relatives of those murdered by terrorists are claiming billions of dollars from Afghanistan’s central bank.
Families of 9/11 victims want the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure the release of billions of dollars they are owed by the Taliban. The families won in federal court a $7 billion judgment against the Taliban. The judgment matches the amount of frozen Afghan central bank assets held at the New York Fed. Yet the Second United States Appeals Circuit blocked the money’s release, in part due to immunity questions relating to Afghanistan’s former government.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Families of 9/11 victims want the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure the release of billions of dollars they are owed by the Taliban. The families won in federal court a $7 billion judgment against the Taliban. The judgment matches the amount of frozen Afghan central bank assets held at the New York Fed. Yet the Second United States Appeals Circuit blocked the money’s release, in part due to immunity questions relating to Afghanistan’s former government.
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