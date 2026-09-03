United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘If they only woke me up in time, this wouldn’t have happened,’ Netanyahu says.
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The shadow of Israel’s trauma on October 7, 2023, is looming large as the October 27, 2026 national elections get in high gear and as calls increase to assign responsibility for leadership failures on that fateful day.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
The shadow of Israel’s trauma on October 7, 2023, is looming large as the October 27, 2026 national elections get in high gear and as calls increase to assign responsibility for leadership failures on that fateful day.
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