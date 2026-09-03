United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
But America and other nations say rules governing the use of autonomous weapons are already covered by international humanitarian law.
Diplomats and experts are gathering in Geneva this week with a new sense of urgency on a topic few would have forecasted at the start of their diplomatic careers: killer robots.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Diplomats and experts are gathering in Geneva this week with a new sense of urgency on a topic few would have forecasted at the start of their diplomatic careers: killer robots.
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