United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Almost half of Canadians claim they are ready to die for their country in the event of a foreign invasion.
Published:
Updated:
TORONTO — Amid rising cross-border tensions, a stunning 46 percent of Canadians have told a pollster they could be willing to die defending their country against a foreign invasion which, among them, a plurality agrees is more likely to come from America than either Russia or China.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
TORONTO — Amid rising cross-border tensions, a stunning 46 percent of Canadians have told a pollster they could be willing to die defending their country against a foreign invasion which, among them, a plurality agrees is more likely to come from America than either Russia or China.
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