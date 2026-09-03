United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Tehran reportedly warned the United States that it won’t stand idly by if the IDF attacks the ridge where Hezbollah and Iranian personnel are believed to be stationed.
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Iran is warning the United States that it will launch a large-scale attack against Israel if the Israel Defense Forces strike a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon where Iranian military personnel are located alongside Hezbollah.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Iran is warning the United States that it will launch a large-scale attack against Israel if the Israel Defense Forces strike a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon where Iranian military personnel are located alongside Hezbollah.
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