United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The young, the old, and the young who grow old in reverse — F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ — will take to the New York stage this fall.
This fall, off-Broadway theaters are set to present classics by some of the most essential playwrights of the 20th century: Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, Clifford Odets, August Wilson. Audiences can also expect, just in time for the midterm elections, a fresh political/domestic drama by Richard Nelson, no slouch himself, and other new works by rising talents such as Ryan J. Haddad and Lauren Yee.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
This fall, off-Broadway theaters are set to present classics by some of the most essential playwrights of the 20th century: Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, Clifford Odets, August Wilson. Audiences can also expect, just in time for the midterm elections, a fresh political/domestic drama by Richard Nelson, no slouch himself, and other new works by rising talents such as Ryan J. Haddad and Lauren Yee.
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