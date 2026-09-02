Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘My New Gun’ and ‘The Kill Off’ received rare screenings at Film at Lincoln Center.
Film at Lincoln Center closed off the summer by teaming up with Missing Movies, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of movies that have, for one reason or another, been neglected or lost. Should you be of the mind that everything can be found on the internet, think again. According to the organization’s website “millions of movies have been made but only 25,000 are streaming.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Film at Lincoln Center closed off the summer by teaming up with Missing Movies, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of movies that have, for one reason or another, been neglected or lost. Should you be of the mind that everything can be found on the internet, think again. According to the organization’s website “millions of movies have been made but only 25,000 are streaming.”
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