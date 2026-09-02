Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The present political landscape has enhanced the 37th American president’s profile, memorably captured in the famous 1977 interview series.
Ron Howard, the Hollywood film director, is now a spry 72, and always with the baseball cap. He has directed at least 8 or 9 top-tier, grade-A “audience movies.” Except for 2024’s oddly misbegotten “Eden,” this is what Mr. Howard does — he makes films for Average Joes and Janes with classic taste buds.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Ron Howard, the Hollywood film director, is now a spry 72, and always with the baseball cap. He has directed at least 8 or 9 top-tier, grade-A “audience movies.” Except for 2024’s oddly misbegotten “Eden,” this is what Mr. Howard does — he makes films for Average Joes and Janes with classic taste buds.
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