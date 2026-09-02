Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘While these secrecy demands carry no force of law, their coercive effect is extremely successful,’ two congressional Democrats write.
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Two congressional Democrats are calling for a sweeping investigation into what they describe as a decades-long pattern of federal law enforcement agencies using surveillance subpoenas to secretly collect Americans’ private records—then coercing the companies that receive them into silence under both Democratic and Republican presidents.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Two congressional Democrats are calling for a sweeping investigation into what they describe as a decades-long pattern of federal law enforcement agencies using surveillance subpoenas to secretly collect Americans’ private records—then coercing the companies that receive them into silence under both Democratic and Republican presidents.
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