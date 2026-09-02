Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Her brother-in-law says she was ‘living her best life’ in Florida and was ‘happy and healthy’ before she ‘passed away peacefully.’
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Updated:
A security researcher who exposed a former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official’s dealings with a wealthy Russian oligarch close to Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was found dead in her Boynton Beach, Florida, home.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A security researcher who exposed a former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official’s dealings with a wealthy Russian oligarch close to Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was found dead in her Boynton Beach, Florida, home.
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