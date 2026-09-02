In 1990, author and humorist Ian Frazier wrote his short story, “Coyote vs. Acme” for The New Yorker and in 2012, he published it in book form, in a collection of New Yorker stories which he titled, significantly, “Coyote vs. Acme.” In rereading that short but valuable tome, the thing that surprises me the most is that “Coyote” is only the second funniest piece in the entire book. The number one story is “Thanks For the Memory,” a dead-on hysterical piece that parodies the literary style of Bob Hope. (Yes, you read that correctly.)