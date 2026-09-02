Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Dave Green’s picture is the greatest manifestation of the Looney Tunes characters in the last 60 years because it stays true to the cartoon canon.
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In 1990, author and humorist Ian Frazier wrote his short story, “Coyote vs. Acme” for The New Yorker and in 2012, he published it in book form, in a collection of New Yorker stories which he titled, significantly, “Coyote vs. Acme.” In rereading that short but valuable tome, the thing that surprises me the most is that “Coyote” is only the second funniest piece in the entire book. The number one story is “Thanks For the Memory,” a dead-on hysterical piece that parodies the literary style of Bob Hope. (Yes, you read that correctly.)
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
In 1990, author and humorist Ian Frazier wrote his short story, “Coyote vs. Acme” for The New Yorker and in 2012, he published it in book form, in a collection of New Yorker stories which he titled, significantly, “Coyote vs. Acme.” In rereading that short but valuable tome, the thing that surprises me the most is that “Coyote” is only the second funniest piece in the entire book. The number one story is “Thanks For the Memory,” a dead-on hysterical piece that parodies the literary style of Bob Hope. (Yes, you read that correctly.)
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