Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘When,’ Trump asks, ‘are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump seems to be inching toward realizing that as long as Iran’s the mullahs are in charge, war will persist. “When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” the president writes impatiently on Truth Social. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is orchestrating a campaign with the aim of drying up funds to the ruling Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including freezing bank accounts at the British Virgin Islands and seizing real estate abroad.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump seems to be inching toward realizing that as long as Iran’s the mullahs are in charge, war will persist. “When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?” the president writes impatiently on Truth Social. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is orchestrating a campaign with the aim of drying up funds to the ruling Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including freezing bank accounts at the British Virgin Islands and seizing real estate abroad.
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