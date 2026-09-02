Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s “Hanging By a Wire” is a nail-biter and a crowd-pleaser. The latter designation may be counted by some as a spoiler, but the story that is told in Mr. Naqvi’s documentary was, if not on the front pages in 2023, then close to it. Old news doesn’t necessarily make for slack cinema. “Hanging By a Wire” is a heartening advertisement for human ingenuity.