Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s documentary, chronicling a 2023 rescue mission, serves as a heartening advertisement for human ingenuity.
Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s “Hanging By a Wire” is a nail-biter and a crowd-pleaser. The latter designation may be counted by some as a spoiler, but the story that is told in Mr. Naqvi’s documentary was, if not on the front pages in 2023, then close to it. Old news doesn’t necessarily make for slack cinema. “Hanging By a Wire” is a heartening advertisement for human ingenuity.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s “Hanging By a Wire” is a nail-biter and a crowd-pleaser. The latter designation may be counted by some as a spoiler, but the story that is told in Mr. Naqvi’s documentary was, if not on the front pages in 2023, then close to it. Old news doesn’t necessarily make for slack cinema. “Hanging By a Wire” is a heartening advertisement for human ingenuity.
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