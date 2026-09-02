Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The new squadron’s Jolly Green II helicopters will take over from aging, Vietnam-era Huey choppers to ferry to safety officials essential to continuity of government.
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VIPs spirited off to secret sites outside the United States capital in case of a major crisis, terrorist attack, incoming nuclear strike, or other emergency are getting a new ride out of town.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
VIPs spirited off to secret sites outside the United States capital in case of a major crisis, terrorist attack, incoming nuclear strike, or other emergency are getting a new ride out of town.
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