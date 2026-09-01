Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
An activist reverend and tenant organizers gathered outside DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo’s $1.4 million townhouse Tuesday after the champagne socialist was outed as a working class cosplayer.
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The front door of the ultramodern rowhouse belonging to local Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Gustavo Gordillo still showed the residue of a recent stop-work order Tuesday when local community organizers covered it with their own letter calling for him to resign.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The front door of the ultramodern rowhouse belonging to local Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Gustavo Gordillo still showed the residue of a recent stop-work order Tuesday when local community organizers covered it with their own letter calling for him to resign.
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