Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘Everybody in the strip is angry at Hamas,’ an Israeli watcher of Arab affairs tells the Sun.
In a daring military operation conducted in Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces in cooperation with a Palestinian faction inside the strip, a senior Hamas terrorist was captured and brought to Israel for interrogation.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
In a daring military operation conducted in Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces in cooperation with a Palestinian faction inside the strip, a senior Hamas terrorist was captured and brought to Israel for interrogation.
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