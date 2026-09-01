Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Dubbed ‘Trumpalooza,’ some fear the Republican gathering will draw attention to President Trump’s failures, like the Iran war and high gas and grocery prices.
TV viewers will have a choice next Thursday night: Tune into a primetime NFL game between two 2025 playoff teams, the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers, or flip on what will likely be a 90-minute speech by President Trump at the first ever midterm GOP convention.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
TV viewers will have a choice next Thursday night: Tune into a primetime NFL game between two 2025 playoff teams, the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers, or flip on what will likely be a 90-minute speech by President Trump at the first ever midterm GOP convention.
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