Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The public broadcaster had said the September 11, 2001 attacks should not be referred to as terrorism outside of quotation marks.
The Republican National Committee will not allow Canada’s largest news organization, the CBC, to attend this month’s GOP midterm convention in Texas after the outlet told reporters that they should not refer to the September 11, 2001 attacks as terrorism outside of quotation marks. The decision also comes amidst heightened tensions between the two countries on trade issues.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The Republican National Committee will not allow Canada’s largest news organization, the CBC, to attend this month’s GOP midterm convention in Texas after the outlet told reporters that they should not refer to the September 11, 2001 attacks as terrorism outside of quotation marks. The decision also comes amidst heightened tensions between the two countries on trade issues.
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