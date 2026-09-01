Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A female-dominant jury must decide whether postpartum psychosis excuses the woman for killing her children.
Published:
Updated:
They’ve now put in roughly 16 hours behind closed doors. Monday afternoon ended the same way Friday did, no decision, though not before jurors asked to see physical evidence, including the knife Ms. Clancy used in a subsequent suicide attempt and bags containing her prescription pill bottles.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
They’ve now put in roughly 16 hours behind closed doors. Monday afternoon ended the same way Friday did, no decision, though not before jurors asked to see physical evidence, including the knife Ms. Clancy used in a subsequent suicide attempt and bags containing her prescription pill bottles.
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