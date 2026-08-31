Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
More mail is headed to New York homeowners this week, attorneys for City Hall announced during arguments in a Staten Island court room Monday.
Published:
Updated:
New York’s surcharge on second homes lives to see another day Monday as New York Supreme Court Justice Wayne M. Ozzi declined to rule from the bench on the city’s controversial pied-à-terre tax rollout. But the city is continuing to adjust its numbers, having sent 1,251 new notices to homeowners who were previously tapped for the surcharge, officially clearing them from the $40,000-plus fee.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
New York’s surcharge on second homes lives to see another day Monday as New York Supreme Court Justice Wayne M. Ozzi declined to rule from the bench on the city’s controversial pied-à-terre tax rollout. But the city is continuing to adjust its numbers, having sent 1,251 new notices to homeowners who were previously tapped for the surcharge, officially clearing them from the $40,000-plus fee.
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