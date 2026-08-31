Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
One wag, noting the position is unpaid, wonders on X ‘whether the intern must wear a blue dress to work.’
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Of all the qualifications a nonprofit could ask of its interns, the Clinton Foundation has landed on one that reads less like a job requirement and more like a punchline: “a high level of professionalism and discretion.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Of all the qualifications a nonprofit could ask of its interns, the Clinton Foundation has landed on one that reads less like a job requirement and more like a punchline: “a high level of professionalism and discretion.”
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