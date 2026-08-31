Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The American treasury secretary insists sanctions will work even without China’s support.
Published:
Updated:
Sanctions against Tehran will work even if China does not join in, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday ahead of a Group of 20 summit at Ashville, North Carolina, where he is pressing leaders of the world’s largest economies to assist in dismantling the Islamic Republic.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Sanctions against Tehran will work even if China does not join in, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday ahead of a Group of 20 summit at Ashville, North Carolina, where he is pressing leaders of the world’s largest economies to assist in dismantling the Islamic Republic.
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