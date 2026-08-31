Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Sun, from Athens, reports graffiti at the city of Plato and Pericles that reads ‘Free Gaza’ and ‘Death to the IDF.’
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ATHENS — Greece and Israel’s signing of a $3 billion defense agreement to purchase comprehensive missile protection — code named “Achilles Shield”— is sending an unmistakable message to a country that is a foe of both Israel and Greece — Turkey.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
ATHENS — Greece and Israel’s signing of a $3 billion defense agreement to purchase comprehensive missile protection — code named “Achilles Shield”— is sending an unmistakable message to a country that is a foe of both Israel and Greece — Turkey.
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