Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Despite some deft action sequences, Ridley Scott’s 30th film is hamstrung by its low-key tone.
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Next year marks Sir Ridley Scott’s 50th year as a feature film director; unquestionably, he is among the greatest living masters of mainstream cinema. But for all the thousands of questions Mr. Scott continues to field about “Alien” (1979) and “Blade Runner” (1982), his body of work has a fascinating relationship with timing. “Someone To Watch Over Me,” his sorely underrated 1987 New York thriller suffered from being released so soon after “Fatal Attraction,” while “Body of Lies,” a 2008 Middle East CIA thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, was released at a time of growing fatigue over the Iraq War and wound up being beaten at the box office by “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Next year marks Sir Ridley Scott’s 50th year as a feature film director; unquestionably, he is among the greatest living masters of mainstream cinema. But for all the thousands of questions Mr. Scott continues to field about “Alien” (1979) and “Blade Runner” (1982), his body of work has a fascinating relationship with timing. “Someone To Watch Over Me,” his sorely underrated 1987 New York thriller suffered from being released so soon after “Fatal Attraction,” while “Body of Lies,” a 2008 Middle East CIA thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, was released at a time of growing fatigue over the Iraq War and wound up being beaten at the box office by “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.”
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