Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
She is steering a course toward economic prudence and fiscal rectitude.
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Updated:
On September 4, Giorgia Meloni will become Italy’s longest continuously serving prime minister since Benito Mussolini. She has reinvigorated her country, but she is neither an autocrat nor a totalitarian.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
On September 4, Giorgia Meloni will become Italy’s longest continuously serving prime minister since Benito Mussolini. She has reinvigorated her country, but she is neither an autocrat nor a totalitarian.
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