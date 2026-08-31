Dazzlingly illustrative of the ghastly intellectual and stylistic bankruptcy of the current Democratic Party is the recent attack by Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia on President Trump’s assistant, Natalie Harp. As was easily predicted, since this was one of the very few absurd smears that had not been hurled at the president and his entourage, it was taken up as a matter of intense confected curiosity in a barrage of malicious caterwauling by the Trump-hate press. As is well known and very accessible to anyone who goes to the challenging investigative lengths of consulting Wikipedia, which is frequently dishonest in President Trump-related (and many other) subjects, there is nothing controversial in this relationship.