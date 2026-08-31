Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Despite the objections of liberals, the storied fashion designer’s ‘Feel the Fit’ campaign showed sex appeal and how traditional beauty standards reign supreme.
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Calvin Klein saw the wild success of American Eagle’s “good jeans” advertising campaign with Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney and said, “I raise you Tate McRae.” The legendary designer released a marketing video featuring the Canadian pop star clad in a sports bra and a pair of their signature denim, dancing to a jazzy jingle.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Calvin Klein saw the wild success of American Eagle’s “good jeans” advertising campaign with Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney and said, “I raise you Tate McRae.” The legendary designer released a marketing video featuring the Canadian pop star clad in a sports bra and a pair of their signature denim, dancing to a jazzy jingle.
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