Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Even if the veracity of the film’s source material is now in doubt, it delivers emotional truth through Gillian Anderson’s and Jason Isaacs’s excellent performances.
There’s a beautiful image partway through “The Salt Path.” A man and a woman swimming next to each other underwater, taking in the vibrancy of life underneath the waves as fish meander by and rays of sunlight trickle down to the sea floor. In that moment, the couple has found an enchanting world in an unlikely place. They sample peaceful joy, in a spot where they can’t survive for long.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
There’s a beautiful image partway through “The Salt Path.” A man and a woman swimming next to each other underwater, taking in the vibrancy of life underneath the waves as fish meander by and rays of sunlight trickle down to the sea floor. In that moment, the couple has found an enchanting world in an unlikely place. They sample peaceful joy, in a spot where they can’t survive for long.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.